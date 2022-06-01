Singer KK dies of suspected heart attack; warning signs and symptoms of cardiac trouble

The sudden demise of popular Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), 53, has sent shockwaves across the industry and has left his fans in disbelief. Before breathing his last, the singer performed at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday and started feeling unwell after his return to his hotel post his performance. According to reports, the singer suffered from a massive heart attack and was feeling uneasy even during the concert. (Also read: Heart failure vs heart attack; know the difference from experts)

Heart attack has become one of the prime causes of untimely deaths in even younger people. A series of deaths of celebrities in the recent past has put the spotlight on importance of cardiac health. Recognising the signs and symptoms of a heart attack early on and taking appropriate steps for the heart can help save lives.

Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director Cath Lab and Intervention Cardiologist, Symboisis Hospital, Mumbai says at any age, adopting a healthy lifestyle can help one avoid heart diseases and reduce risk of a heart attack or stroke.

"The earlier you start making healthy choices, the longer you can benefit from them. Even if you've previously had a heart attack, changing your habits to support good health can make a difference," says Dr Phatarpekar.

"Sedentary behavior and a bad diet can increase the chance of developing a variety of diseases and serious illnesses. We all know that leading a healthy lifestyle is important, yet we frequently overlook the necessity of developing healthy habits. You may be oblivious to certain factors that could be detrimental to your health," added the expert.

Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan - Director, Adult Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi says anyone with family history of heart disease should consult a cardiologist from 30 years of age onwards.

"Get basic blood tests and ECG, Echocardiogram test. If someone has a very strong family history of heart disease like both parents had bypass surgery or stenting - then the child should be more alert and get a CT coronary angiogram and calcium scoring, lipid tests very regularly," says Dr Bhuyan.

Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre suggests people to watch out for these symptoms of heart attack.

• Chest pain: It has a strong association with heart health. Having chest pain can indicate that your heart is in trouble. So, having a blocked artery or a heart attack can lead to chest pain. Moreover, you will also feel lighter and there will be pain and pressure on your chest. This pressure and pain will not allow you to do your daily activities with ease. But, remember if the pain refuses to go then you have to consult a doctor.

• Nausea, indigestion, heartburn, and abdominal pain: Unable to perform your chores due to heartburn, abdominal pain, or nausea? Then you should be cautious and visit the doctor. Sometimes, these symptoms may crop up owing to acidity but at times they may also indicate heart problems like a heart attack.

• Arm pain: It can be a heart attack if the pain tends to radiate down the left side of the body. This pain can first begin in the chest and then in the arm. Again, this can indicate a heart attack.

• Dizziness or light-headedness: If you suddenly feel dizzy or unsteady along with chest discomfort or shortness of breath, then consult a doctor right away. It means the blood pressure has dropped as the heart fails to pump up enough blood.

• Tiredness: Do you feel fatigued even after taking a few steps or are you unable to climb the stairs or even bring groceries? Then, this means you have a heart problem. Furthermore, you will also feel weak and pale.

• Sweating profusely: This is also a common symptom and needs a thorough evaluation. If you tend to sweat for no reason then it can be a heart attack. Avoid driving yourself in such a situation and just ask a family member to drive you.

• Irregular heartbeat: You skip a heartbeat when you are nervous or even excited. But, if it happens every now and then it is a problem as it can mean atrial fibrillation. So, be vigilant and take care.

• Constant coughing: Though it is a classic symptom of Covid-19, it can also overlap with heart problems. If you are coughing too much and there is white or pink mucus then it means heart failure as the heart is unable to meet the body’s demand and the blood leaks back into your lungs.

Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre also suggests tips to keep your heart healthy:

Healthy diet

- Consume more fruits and vegetables, whole grains and foods containing high-fibre.

- Homemade food is good. Select the food which contains less polyunsaturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol. Avoid backyard products, deep fried and stored food. Eat freshly cooked food.

- Limit the salt proportion to 1.5 to 2.0 gms a day in your food.

- Maintain healthy weight by counting the calories you consume and practising physical exercise.

- Fish chicken once or twice in a week is good for your heart; can add one or two eggs per day in your diet, try to avoid red meat.

- Avoid drinking soft drinks and foods with added sugar.

• The sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of getting heart ailment. Daily exercise is very important. Simple walking for 40 minutes a day is all needed to keep your heart healthy. If your job requires sitting for long hours on computer, watching television or reading, just take a small corridor walk for few seconds in between. You can avoid being sedentary by taking break frequently while practising above activities, like stretching legs, walking few steps, standing after every 30-40 minutes near your desk and so on.

• Quit smoking and say no to secondhand smoke: Smoking is toxic for your heart as it is a major cause to get coronary heart disease. This can lead to heart attacks and brain strokes. While the secondhand smoking too causes the cardiovascular disease.

• Stay fit and shed out excess weight: Having excess weight acts like an enemy for your heart’s health, as it increases the risk factors of heart disease. Excess weight puts more pressure on your arterial walls, forcing your heart to work harder. This can also increase risk of other ailments like hypertension, diabetes mellitus atherosclerosis, heart attacks, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Having extra fats around your belly could lead to high blood pressure and cholesterol level, which are the key risks to your heart’s health.

• You should also practice Yoga or listening to music to de-stress yourself. Listening to music for few minutes a day can help reducing the anxiety by helping you to decrease your blood pressure levels. Sound sleep for 7 to 8 hours a day is also very important. During sleep our body is rejuvenated and we should try to make sure we are rested well. Our heart beats for us every second we live. Let's make it happier by adopting above lifestyle changes. Prevention is better than cure.

