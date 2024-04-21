How can Doordarshan logo turn saffron when polls are on: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of changing the colours of national properties and icons into saffron to influence people when the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are in progress. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee address a campaign rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Balurghat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Ask them (BJP) how can the logo of Doordarshan turn saffron when the elections are on. How can railway stations and civil aviation properties be painted saffron? Even properties of the army, which is our national pride, are getting saffron paint. The police at Kashi (in Uttar Pradesh) have been given saffron uniform,” Banerjee told voters at a campaign rally in the Balurghat constituency, which goes to polls in the second phase.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When the new shade of the Doordarshan logo triggered a row on Saturday, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on X that its colour during the birth of the national broadcaster was saffron, but it was later changed to blue.

“Don’t watch Doordarshan again. It used to be our national pride. Prasar Bharati is an autonomous body. How can the colour of the logo be changed to saffron?” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of targeting nonvegetarians.

“They said you can’t eat fish. Why? Most people in India are nonvegetarians because you can have rice with just one dish whereas vegetarians need at least two dishes. Let people decide whether they want to be vegetarians or nonvegetarians. You cannot decide what people will eat and what they will wear,” said Banerjee.

“If you want to see the nation remain independent, then say BJP hatao, desh bachao (oust BJP, save the nation),” she told the audience.

Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking publicity all the time.

“We give half the funds for the rural housing scheme, but they (Centre) put up big photos of the Prime Minister at these projects. From birth to death, his photos are everywhere. Open newspaperks and you will find his photos. Switch on the television and you will see him. He doesn’t see anything beyond his photos and self-publicity,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee said she will not allow enforcement of Citizenship Amendment Act (ACT) in Bengal, arguing that it is directly linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“I had been saying all along that CAA, NRC and UCC and are related. Their (BJP’s) manifesto makes it clear,” said Banerjee.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “Mamata Banerjee and her statements have lost all relevance. The nation has made up its mind. Narendra Modi is returning as Prime Minister.”