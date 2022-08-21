‘Humiliating to assume…': St Xavier's VC says no teacher forced to resign over Instagram photos
Rebuffing the allegations made by a former assistant professor, Xavier's vice chancellor has said that while a meeting took place over some photos shared on a social media platform, there was no instance of any faculty member being asked to resign.
A massive outrage broke out after an assistant professor at a renowned college in Kolkata was allegedly forced to quit her job over a social media post in a swimsuit. While hundreds of online campaigners expressed solidarity, the varsity's vice-chancellor has rebuffed the claim, saying it was “humiliating to assume” the institution would do so.
The incident is linked to the St Xavier's University. The former professor had alleged that she was called by the varsity's internal disciplinary committee and was asked to resign after being shown a printout of her Instagram photos. In a statement, vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj said the university “believes in preserving and maintaining the dignity and honour of its teachers, staff members, students and others connected with it”.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Father Felix Raj strongly rebutted the charge and said that the institute respects privacy of each of its stakeholders. “It may kindly be specifically noted that St Xavier's University, Kolkata, has not forced any teacher to resign. And it is most humiliating to even assume that St Xavier's University, Kolkata, would force any teacher to resign,” he said in a recent statement.
Confirming that a meeting did take place over some photos, the VC said that the woman had herself admitted that a few students and parents were following her Instagram posts, as per the PTI report. He added that she herself apologised in a letter “for any conduct in public domain that was accessible to students which might not be appropriate for a teacher, the very next day”. He denied any instance of any faculty member being asked to resign.
"Needless to mention that you yourself will agree and appreciate that the university always believes in preserving and maintaining the dignity and honour of all its teachers, staff members, students and others connected with it, past and present," the statement read.
A case of ‘inappropriate’ photos
The 31-year-old PhD holder had said that she was forced to resign by an internal disciplinary committee of the university, consisting of female faculty members, the VC and registrar among others for sharing “inappropriate” photos on Instagram. She claimed that the committee told her such photos could have adverse impact on a section of male students and their parents.
She also filed a police complaint in the matter after the authorities, with printouts of the Instagram photos, allegedly told her that the father of one of the undergraduate students had taken up the matter with university after finding his son “staring” at photos.
According to her complaint, the photos shown to her in the interdisciplinary committee meeting were ones that she had shared as an Instagram ‘story’ in 2020 – which lasts only for 24 hours. "The thumbnails in the printout shown to me during the October 7 meeting (last year) were indeed my photos taken in a hotel abroad before I had joined the institution. It was from an Instagram story shared with my friends in early 2020, which cannot be seen by any guardian or his son. It can be viewed for only 24 hours. And none of these people have access to my account," she had said.
The assistant professor resigned on October 25, 2021, a day after she lodged a police complaint alleging her Instagram account was compromised. “How else could the student see my photo? It was my private account. I suspect that another professor with whom I had shared the picture took a screenshot and shared it with that student.”
The teacher, who maintained that nobody else could decide what she should be wearing in her private life, alleged that she also had to submit a letter of apology for “inappropriate conduct”, if any, hurting the image of the institution at the time of resigning.
-
MP: 3 journalists booked over story on elderly man taken to hospital on cart
Three journalists in Madhya Pradesh have been booked over a story on a family taking an elderly man to a hospital on a pushcart after a probe found their claim to be false, said police. The journalists on Friday posted videos and photos of Gyaras Prasad Vishwakarma of Daboh with a story that he was taken to hospital, which is 5 km away, in a hand cart by his son Harkishan Vishwakaram.
-
College gate didn't open for UP minister. He returned after 15-minutes wait
A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government had to return from the entrance of a college in Agra without attending an exhibition as the gate wasn't opened for UP higher education minister on Saturday, Yogendra Upadhyay, according to a PTI report. UP higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, arrived at Agra College to attend a drawing and painting exhibition on Saturday.
-
Mumbai local mega block: Services to be hit on these routes
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega blocks on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work throughout Sunday. MORE MUMBAI NEWS WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detainedHarbour line services to be affected: Check route and timing details Services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line will be impacted from 11:40 am till 4:40 pm.
-
Karnataka sanctions ₹250 crore to spruce up backward classes' hostels
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday said the state government will sanction Rs 250 crore to improve the condition of backward classes hostels and to provide more facilities. Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs and distributing Devaraja URS awards organised by the Department of Backward Classes in Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday. Additional grants have been released to 2,439 hostels.
-
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Former Aam Aadmi Party member Yogender Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics