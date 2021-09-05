I will hang myself publicly if…: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee on ED summon

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee told reporters on Sunday that if central agencies can prove his involvement in the alleged illegal transactions he is being suspected of, he will “hang” himself “publicly”. "I reiterate what I had said in November at public meetings that if any central agency can prove my involvement in any illegal transaction of even 10 paise, there will be no need to hold any CBI or ED probe, I will walk up the podium and get myself hanged publicly," he said.

Banerjee was on his way to Delhi where he is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam. "I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation," Banerjee told reporters.

ED summons Mamata’s nephew, his wife over money laundering case

"Having lost the elections and failing to tackle Trinamool Congress politically, they (BJP) are now seeking revenge. The BJP has no other job than to use the investigating agencies to fulfil their political interests,” he claimed.

ED is investigating the money laundering angle of an alleged mass coal pilferage in Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines at Kunustoria and Kajora in West Bengal. The ED’s probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered in November 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Banerjee, who is a sitting Member of Parliament, was asked to appear before the agency on September 6.

Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira Banerjee, had also been summoned by the investigative agency to Delhi for questioning on September 1 but she asked them to reconsider the summon and let her appear for questioning in their office in Kolkata as she cited the pandemic as a reason for her inability to travel.