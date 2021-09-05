Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / I will hang myself publicly if…: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee on ED summon
kolkata news

I will hang myself publicly if…: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee on ED summon

I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation," Abhishek Banerjee told reporters
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee told reporters on Sunday that if central agencies can prove his involvement in the alleged illegal transactions he is being suspected of, he will “hang” himself “publicly”. "I reiterate what I had said in November at public meetings that if any central agency can prove my involvement in any illegal transaction of even 10 paise, there will be no need to hold any CBI or ED probe, I will walk up the podium and get myself hanged publicly," he said.

Banerjee was on his way to Delhi where he is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam. "I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation," Banerjee told reporters.

ED summons Mamata’s nephew, his wife over money laundering case

"Having lost the elections and failing to tackle Trinamool Congress politically, they (BJP) are now seeking revenge. The BJP has no other job than to use the investigating agencies to fulfil their political interests,” he claimed.

ED is investigating the money laundering angle of an alleged mass coal pilferage in Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines at Kunustoria and Kajora in West Bengal. The ED’s probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered in November 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Banerjee, who is a sitting Member of Parliament, was asked to appear before the agency on September 6.

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira Banerjee, had also been summoned by the investigative agency to Delhi for questioning on September 1 but she asked them to reconsider the summon and let her appear for questioning in their office in Kolkata as she cited the pandemic as a reason for her inability to travel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek banerjee tmc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Coal scam case: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to appear in front of ED on Monday

CID summons BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari for questioning in suicide case

Bhabanipur by-polls announced. Why is it crucial for Mamata Banerjee? 10 points

Visva Bharti resumes admission process, publication of results after HC order
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP