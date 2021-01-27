IND USA
In a first, Kolkata gets boat library

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The West Bengal Transport Corporation in collaboration with a heritage book store here has launched a children's library on a boat, the first of its kind initiative, an official said.

The idea behind the boat library is that one can read books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata, cruising on the Hooghly river, he said.

Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' Boat Library.

"The boat library would take people on a three-hour- long trip," the official said.

The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boat will travel to Belur Math jetty and return, he said.

There will be three trips on all weekdays, he said on Tuesday.

The boat has a free wifi facility as well.

A ride on the boat would cost 100 for adults and 50 for children.

The library will host activities such as storytelling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music and more, he said.

