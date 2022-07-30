In Arpita Mukherjee's bank accounts, ED finds 2 crore; process on to freeze them

The problem for suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee is far from over as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun the process of freezing at least her three bank accounts, where they have found at least ₹2 crore, news agency PTI reported citing a senior official.

Reportedly, bank accounts belonging to several "shell companies" of Mukherjee are also under the ED scanner. "The process of freezing Mukherjee's three bank accounts has started. A total of around ₹2 crore has been found in these accounts. We suspect these accounts were used to carry out several transactions and further probe is underway," the official said.

The official told PTI that a decision on freezing the bank accounts of the "shell companies" was yet to be taken.

"We have sought the details of these bank accounts from authorities concerned. After going through the accounts, we will decide our next course of action," he said.

The ED has arrested Chatterjee, who has been removed from all ministerial posts and party duties, and Mukherjee, from whose two flats ED has seized ₹50 crore in cash besides jewellery and foreign currency. The central agency continues grilling both as they will remain in its custody till August 3.

They were arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

When taken to ESI Hospital in Joka area in south Kolkata on Friday, Chatterjee alleged he was a "victim of conspiracy", but TMC has asserted that he was "solely responsible for his fate".

The ED has so far raided four of her flats. Four cars that apparently belong to Mukherjee have come on ED radar as they went missing from the parking lot of the South Kolkata flat, where the first raid was made.

The list of the missing cars includes a Mercedes, an Audi and two Honda City. The 5th car which was still there in the basement has been seized by the agency. The ED has found that Mukherjee served as the director of two companies - Sentry Engineering Private Limited and Echhay Entertainment Private Ltd. Sentry Engineering was registered on January 16, 2001, While Ecchay Entertainment Private Ltd was registered on October 29, 2014.

