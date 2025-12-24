In Bengal, protests held over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Members of a Hindu group and the BJP on Wednesday held protests near several land ports in West Bengal over the recent lynching of a man in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, alleging atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring country. Howrah: Security personnel try to stop BJP supporters during a protest against the alleged killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, near Howrah Bridge (PTI)

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists also held a demonstration at the Alipore court premises when 19 people arrested by the authorities for Tuesday’s protest near the Bangladesh deputy high commission were to be produced before a magistrate. Scuffles were also reported from near the Howrah Bridge when the police tried to stop BJP activists from proceeding further, leading some protesters to squat on the road and try to break through the barricades.

BJP legislator for Haringhata Asim Kumar Sarkar, who was part of a protest near the Petrapole integrated check post told reporters at Jayantipur Bazar that they were protesting the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. “This protest by the Sanatani Aikya Parishad is against the killing of Dipu Das who was burnt alive at Mymenshingh,” he said. The demonstration was stopped by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the zero-point close to the Petrapole ICP.

“Hindus are being killed and their properties are being looted. All Hindu sanatanis are protesting against these atrocities,” said Kirtania.

Kirtania called for suspension of border trade between the two sides until the safety and rights of minorities are ensured in the neighbouring country.

A PTI report said SAP members also staged demonstrations at Ghojadanga land ports in North 24 Parganas district, Manoharpur Muchia in Malda, and Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district.

Petrapole Clearing Agents’ Association member Kartik Chakraborty said trade operations were not affected as the protests remained confined to the roads and the trade area was secured by the BSF.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh.