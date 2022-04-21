Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
KOLKATA: Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said.
“A joint raid was conducted after we received a tip-off. One person was arrested and four statues were seized from his possession. The suspect wanted to sell the statues. We have started an investigation,” said Agni Mitra, deputy director, WCCB (eastern region).
The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said Mitra.
Wildlife articles and live birds and animals were seized from several locations in Bengal in recent years. The state is often used as a transit point by smugglers, officials said.
-
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
-
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
-
Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula
Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about ₹4.35 crore. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.
-
Religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh welcome Yogi directive on loudspeakers
Reacting to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal, some districts, including Mathura and Kanpur, saw voluntary steps to either let loudspeakers remain silent or remove them from temples. Clerics in Lucknow were perhaps the first to take the initiative after Mathura, where loudspeakers atop Bhagwat Bhavan at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, remained silent on Wednesday. Shia clerics, too, supported the order and issued directives to limit the sound of loudspeakers at mosques.
