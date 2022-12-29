Jharkhand actor’s husband held for murder after he claimed robbers killed her

The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested the husband of the Jharkhand actor who was shot dead in Howrah a day earlier for her murder a day after he claimed highway robbers shot his wife dead.

Isha Alya, the actor, was killed in Howrah early Wednesday morning when the couple and their three-year-old daughter were on their way to Kolkata from Ranchi. Prakash Kumar was arrested after hours of questioning.

“Kumar has been arrested. He would be produced in the court on Thursday,” a police officer, requesting anonymity. He added that Alya was Kumar’s second wife.

Police said Alya’s family has also lodged a complaint accusing Kumar of mentally and physically torturing her.

Kumar described himself as a director and told police that Alya was a popular actor and a Youtuber in Jharkhand. “He initially claimed that they were going to Kolkata for shopping when a gang of three highway robbers attacked them as they parked their car to feed their daughter and he went to relieve himself,” said a second officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police did not rule out any foul play and started questioning Kumar as anomalies cropped up in his statements. Investigators have gathered CCTV footage near the crime spot and deputed forensic experts to examine the couple’s car.