Kolkata child murder: NCPCR likely to send probe team, seek report from state

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), India’s apex child rights body, is likely to send a team to Kolkata, and seek a report from the West Bengal chief secretary and director general of police over the murder of a seven-year-old girl in the city.

Angry locals torched police vehicles during a protest on Monday over the death of the 7-year-old girl in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)

The police have arrested the prime accused after the girl was found murdered in a flat in south-east Kolkata on Sunday, triggering a clash between the police and locals in Tiljala area a day later.

“Commission has taken cognizance in the matter of death of a 7-year-old girl child in Kolkata. We are issuing notice to DGP and CS of state. A team will also be detailed,” NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo tweeted.

The police said the girl’s parents lodged a missing diary on Sunday, and footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area showed the girl entering a building. Her body was later found from the neighbour’s house.

“Her body was kept in a sack behind the LPG cylinder in the kitchen. Her hands and legs were tied. The accused Alok Kumar, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, was arrested on Sunday,” an officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused allegedly murdered the child upon the advice of a tantrik after his wife underwent miscarriage thrice.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain whether the victim was sexually abused,” the officer added.

The incident triggered protests, with locals alleging that the child could have been saved had the police swung into action immediately after being informed.

On Monday, an irate mob blocked the road and railway tracks between Sealdah and Ballygunge railway stations, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

Police had to resort to tear gas and lathi charge to bring the situation under control as the mob torched police vehicles and attacked the cops with bricks.

