Kolkata Metro launches audio message discouraging people against suicides

Kolkata Metro on Sunday launched an audio message, which will be played at several stations along the North-South corridor, discouraging people from ending their lives.

The initiative was launched in association with an FM channel in the backdrop of several suicide bids along the Blue Line in the last three months.

As per available figures, there were three suicide bids in November last year, two in December, three in January and two in February.

Of these 10 passengers who jumped onto the tracks, most could not be saved.

"Suicide is not merely a personal decision but a dangerous social disease which causes tremendous stress and hardship on the family concerned. Please don't take any extreme and hasty steps. If you are faced with any serious mental crisis situation, immediately contact our counsellors who are just a phone call away 24x7. Their numbers are displayed in numerous posters and banners, digital display boards at numerous parts of the platform," the voice note streamed on 107 FM Rainbow said.

It will be played through the public address systems at stations on the Blue Line.

The message was recorded in collaboration with Kolkata Metro as a male voice in Bengali implored people to spare a thought, even as soft background instrumental music was being played to soothe nerves.

The message further pointed out that life is beautiful, having great possibility for every individual and ending it won't serve any purpose, however distraught one is.

"Crises can be tackled and overcome. Ending life can never be the solution," it said.

"If anyone is overwhelmed by any desire to end his life, think twice and consider that your life is important not only for you but also for others," the voice message noted.

The authorities also said Kolkata Metro regularly conducts anti-suicide camps at different platforms and urged those overwhelmed by suicidal thoughts to visit the camps and interact with the counsellors.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said the voice note will be regularly played in different stations of the Blue Line to sensitise people and also enable other commuters and metro personnel to prevent someone from taking any drastic step.

