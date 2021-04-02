Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata Metro temporarily shut due to power outage, later restored
kolkata news

Kolkata Metro temporarily shut due to power outage, later restored

The services were restored at 12:26 pm in both up and down directions in the entire section from Dakkhineshwar to Kavi Subhash, Metro Rail Kolkata informed.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Representational Image

Metro rail services in Kolkata remained shut temporarily from 11:25 am to 12:26 pm on Friday due to a power outage in the central substation. The services were later restored in both up and down directions in the entire section from Dakkhineshwar to Kavi Subhash, Metro Rail Kolkata informed.

In a tweet from its official handle, Metro Rail Kolkata informed that services remained suspended from 11:25 am in the section from Dakkhineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

As a result, truncated services, both up and down trains, were being run from Maidan to Kavi Subhash and from Girish Park to Dakkhineswar, the public transport entity informed.

Kolkata Metro later informed in a tweet that services, in both up and down directions, have been restored from 12.26 pm in the entire section between Dakkhineshwar and Kavi Subhash. The services remained shut for 61 minutes.

As has been the practice since metro rail services resumed following Covid-19 lockdown, Kolkata Metro has opted for letting passengers avail of smart cards instead of the usualtokens.

