Kolkata: Season's first 'Kalbaishakhi' rains bring relief from scorching heat

Kolkata experienced the first nor'wester of the season on Sunday, providing relief to the people from the sweltering heat, a Met department official said.

A maximum wind speed of 45 kmph was recorded during the nor'wester, which brought along some light rain, the official said.

The nor'wester, known as 'kalbaishakhi' in Bengali, brought down the mercury in the evening by at least 4 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that rainfall of 0.1 mm was recorded at the Alipore Met office here.

South Bengal districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram also experienced the nor'wester along with light rain at some places, the official added.

