Kolkata waterlogged due to overnight heavy rains

Several parts of Kolkata reported waterlogging on Thursday morning following heavy overnight rains. The early morning high tide in Hooghly river added to the problem.

“The western parts of the city experienced a downpour. There was also a high tide in the river and the lock-gates, which allow the storm water to drain out, had to be kept shut. As a result, several areas were submerged in knee-deep in water,” said a senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Kolkata reported around 144mm of rain till Thursday morning.

According to the data shared by the KMC, the rain was heavier in the southern and western parts of the city. While Behala received around 163 mm rain, Mominpore and Kalighat received around 179 mm and 168 mm rain respectively. Compared to this, Salt Lake and Dum Dum recorded only around 73mm and 51mm rain respectively.

“Because of the high tide, the lock gates had to be shut down from 4am to 8am amid the rain. The water level in the streets has begun receding now that the lock gates have been opened. But the gates would again have to be closed from 4pm to 8pm because of the high tide. If there is more rain then, there would be waterlogging again,” said the KMC official cited above.

Park Street, Camac Street, MG Road, College Street, Minto Park, Theatre Road, Behala, Park Circus, Southern Avenue were all submerged in knee- to waist-deep water.

The IMD has warned of more rains across West Bengal on Thursday and Friday. Kolkata too is expected to receive moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rain. Heavy rain is also expected in north Bengal and adjoining Sikkim.