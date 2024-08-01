Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.68 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 2, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 29.52 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 25.27 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 32.26 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 32.72 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 31.96 °C Light rain August 8, 2024 32.9 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 1, 2024, is 27.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 28.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 05:07 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 29.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.