Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.87 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024
Aug 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 2, 2024, is 27.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.87 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 05:08 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 30.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 107.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 2, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 3, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 4, 2024
|30.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 6, 2024
|32.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|30.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|29.4 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 2, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|27.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.51 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.67 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.65 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|33.32 °C
|Light rain
