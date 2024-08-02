Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.87 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 3, 2024 30.2 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 30.89 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 31.92 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 32.49 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 32.92 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 30.93 °C Light rain August 9, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.51 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.65 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.47 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.32 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 2, 2024, is 27.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.87 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 05:08 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 30.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 107.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

