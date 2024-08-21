Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 22, 2024 32.52 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 29.83 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 30.71 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 30.8 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 26.65 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 27.73 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 28.39 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 21, 2024, is 32.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 34.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 33.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 27.79 °C and 34.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 72.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.