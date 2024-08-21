Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 21, 2024, is 32.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 34.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 33.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.79 °C and 34.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 72.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 33.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.79 °C and 34.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 72.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|26.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|28.39 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy