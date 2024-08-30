Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.19 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 32.74 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 32.48 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 31.98 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 31.8 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 32.33 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 32.99 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 33.53 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 30, 2024, is 32.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.19 °C and 34.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.62 °C and 33.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 27.19 °C and 34.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 115.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

