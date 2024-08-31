Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.89 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 32.16 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 32.18 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 33.45 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 32.37 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 31.66 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 32.01 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 32.16 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 31, 2024, is 31.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.89 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.52 °C and 32.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 26.89 °C and 32.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.