Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.6 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
Aug 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 6, 2024, is 30.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.6 °C and 31.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:10 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.64 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.6 °C and 31.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 7, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|31.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|30.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 12, 2024
|33.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|30.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Hyderabad
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.57 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
