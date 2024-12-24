Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.88 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.64 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 270.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 22.37 Few clouds December 26, 2024 25.94 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 26.91 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 27.74 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 27.52 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 27.44 Scattered clouds December 31, 2024 28.16 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

