Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.88 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 24, 2024, is 22.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.88 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 04:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.64 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 270.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|22.37
|Few clouds
|December 26, 2024
|25.94
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|26.91
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|27.74
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|27.52
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|27.44
|Scattered clouds
|December 31, 2024
|28.16
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
