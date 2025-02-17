Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.35 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 17, 2025, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.35 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:34 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.07 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 28.07 Few clouds February 19, 2025 29.14 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 30.87 Light rain February 21, 2025 31.72 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 31.70 Light rain February 23, 2025 33.03 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 31.45 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



