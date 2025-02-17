Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.35 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 17, 2025, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.35 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.

Kolkata weather update on February 17, 2025
Kolkata weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.07 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202528.07Few clouds
February 19, 202529.14Sky is clear
February 20, 202530.87Light rain
February 21, 202531.72Moderate rain
February 22, 202531.70Light rain
February 23, 202533.03Sky is clear
February 24, 202531.45Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On