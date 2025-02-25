Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 25, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 25, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 25, 2025, is 27.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Kolkata weather update on February 25, 2025
Kolkata weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.45 °C and 32.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 384.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 26, 202527.56Few clouds
February 27, 202529.80Broken clouds
February 28, 202530.97Sky is clear
March 1, 202533.83Sky is clear
March 2, 202535.48Few clouds
March 3, 202535.98Sky is clear
March 4, 202535.70Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.57 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata27.56 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.78 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.22 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad27.32 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad29.8 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.96 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On