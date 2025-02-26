Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.95 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 26, 2025, is 27.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 31.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 05:38 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.68 °C and 33.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 316.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 27.02 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 30.00 Sky is clear March 1, 2025 32.38 Sky is clear March 2, 2025 35.63 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 36.41 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 34.86 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 34.94 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.