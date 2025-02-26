Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.95 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 26, 2025, is 27.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 31.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.68 °C and 33.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 316.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|27.02
|Scattered clouds
|February 28, 2025
|30.00
|Sky is clear
|March 1, 2025
|32.38
|Sky is clear
|March 2, 2025
|35.63
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|36.41
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|34.86
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|34.94
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
