Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.95 °C, check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 6, 2025, is 26.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.95 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:27 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.93 °C and 30.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 308.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 26.00 Scattered clouds February 8, 2025 27.09 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 26.72 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 28.81 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 30.56 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 32.31 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 31.99 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.