Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 23, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 23, 2025, is 23.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 29.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:18 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 31.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 23.30 Broken clouds January 25, 2025 27.14 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 28.10 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 27.61 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.16 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 30.03 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.