Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.81 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 30, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 30, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 30, 2025, is 26.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 31.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 30, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.47 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 31, 202526.00Scattered clouds
February 1, 202527.75Scattered clouds
February 2, 202527.70Sky is clear
February 3, 202530.20Sky is clear
February 4, 202531.90Few clouds
February 5, 202529.74Broken clouds
February 6, 202532.00Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.6 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata26.0 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.53 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.27 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad26.11 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.38 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.82 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On