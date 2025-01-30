Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.81 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 30, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 30, 2025, is 26.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 31.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.47 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|26.00
|Scattered clouds
|February 1, 2025
|27.75
|Scattered clouds
|February 2, 2025
|27.70
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|30.20
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|31.90
|Few clouds
|February 5, 2025
|29.74
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|32.00
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025
