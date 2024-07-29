Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.91 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 33.13 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 31.97 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 28.05 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 26.81 °C Heavy intensity rain August 3, 2024 27.0 °C Heavy intensity rain August 4, 2024 31.11 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 34.05 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 29, 2024, is 30.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.91 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:06 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.86 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.With temperatures ranging between 27.91 °C and 33.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

