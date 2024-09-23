Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
Sep 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 23, 2024, is 32.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 36.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 32.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 36.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 354.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 24, 2024
|32.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|30.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|27.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|29.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|32.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|30.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 30, 2024
|31.1 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
