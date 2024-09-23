Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 23, 2024, is 32.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 36.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.71 °C and 32.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 36.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 354.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 24, 2024 32.67 °C Moderate rain
September 25, 2024 30.16 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 27.56 °C Moderate rain
September 27, 2024 29.97 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 32.39 °C Light rain
September 29, 2024 30.4 °C Moderate rain
September 30, 2024 31.1 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

