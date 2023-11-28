Kolkata woman falls to death from terrace while trying to rescue pet kitten

A 33-year-old woman fell from the terrace of an eight-storey building in south Kolkata on Monday while trying to rescue her pet kitten.

The woman had recently brought three kittens home and used to feed them. (Representative Image)

The victim has been identified as Anjana Das. She used to stay in the first floor of the building in Lake Avenue, a posh residential colony, with her mother. She had recently brought three kittens and used to feed them.

“According to her mother, she couldn’t trace one of the kittens since Sunday. On Monday, she went up to the terrace to find it. She spotted it sitting on the sunshade of the seventh floor and meowing. She tried to rescue the animal without informing any neighbour. She didn’t inform the police or the fire brigade either. When she failed to reach the kitten, she tried to climb down to the sunshade from the terrace and fell down,” said a police officer after a preliminary probe.

“A maid working in one of the flats of the adjacent building on the same campus saw her trying to climb down the terrace to reach the sunshade. She shouted and within a few seconds the victim lost her balance and fell down,” the officer added.

Local residents heard a huge thud and rushed to the spot only to find Das lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

“I was having food in my room when I heard a loud thud. I rushed out to find that she was lying in a pool of blood between the two buildings in the campus and writhing in pain. She was still alive,” said Dulal Halder, caretaker of the buildings.

On Tuesday, blood stains were still visible on the spot where she had hit the ground. Iron guard rails were placed to cordon off the spot. The flat in which the mother-daughter duo stayed was under lock and key.

“Some relatives took her mother away. I don’t know what happened to the cats. I haven’t seen them since morning. I only heard one of them meowing twice or thrice on Tuesday,” said Halder.

A local tea stall owner, Ratan Das, who also rushed to the spot after the incident, couldn’t say for certain what happened to the cat on the seventh floor.

“It probably managed to climb up to the terrace or reach some other safe and secure position,” he added.

Police have also learnt that the mother-daughter duo was living in a rented flat in the high-rise as their own property in Kolkata was being developed by a real estate firm. Her husband was staying away. He has been informed.

“She was new to the campus. They hardly used to mix with anyone. She used to love animals and even used to feed biscuits to the stray dogs sometimes,” Halder added.

