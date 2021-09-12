Kolkata woman, minor son murdered; cousins held

Six days after a 47-year-old homemaker and her minor son were stabbed to death inside their home in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, the detective department of the city police on Sunday arrested two cousin brothers of the woman, police said.

Sushmita Mondal was killed inside her apartment at Parnashree in the Behala area of Kolkata on the afternoon of September 6 because she refused to lend money to the main accused and her aunt’s son Sanjay Das, 44, said Murlidhar Sharma, joint commissioner of police (crime). Das was accompanied by his brother Sandip, 32, said Sharma.

Sanjay Das was picked up by the police on Saturday and interrogated all night. “We arrested him around 2 pm after he confessed to the killings. Sandip was held around 4 pm from India Exchange Place in central Kolkata,” said Sharma.

Both the accused live at Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district. While Sanjay Das is associated with a cable television business, his brother is a driver.

Mondal’s throat was slit and she was stabbed multiple times as well in her bedroom. Her son, Tamajit, 13, was attending virtual classes from the adjoining room. The boy was stabbed when he came to the bedroom and saw his mother being murdered, Sharma added.

“Since Mondal was fond of jewellery from a very young age, Sanjay Das thought she must be having a lot of ornaments at home. He admitted during interrogation that he needed money for the marriage of his son from his first wife. He had a lot of debt and called up Mondal a few months ago to ask for ₹5,000. She said she did not have any money. The family of the deceased was more affluent than that of Das,” said Sharma.

The crime initially baffled the police because the woman never opened the main door for strangers. Since she used to check every visitor through the eye hole, the police were sure that the killers were known to the family.

The crime took place after 12.30 pm on September 6. The neighbours got suspicious when Tamajit’s private tutor, who came after 5 pm, found nobody responding when he rang the bell and even tried to call Mondal on her mobile phone.

The woman’s husband, Tapan Mondal, a loan recovery agent with a private bank, was questioned several times as his phone was found to have been switched off for around two hours when the crime took place. He was let off as the police could not find any evidence against him. Even the woman’s parents said they did not suspect their son-in-law.

To evade suspicion, the accused men visited Tapan Mondal and expressed their condolence, said a police officer associated with the probe.

The postmortem examination reports suggested that the stab wounds were not inflicted by a professional killer, said a police officer. The knife could not be recovered at the scene of the crime or in the vicinity of the house.