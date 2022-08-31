‘Legal battles difficult due to BJP interference in judiciary’: Mamata Banerjee

Legal battles have become difficult because of the alleged interference of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the judiciary, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

“If my family members are sent notices (summoned) I won’t get scared. I will fight it legally even though a legal fight has become very tough because of the BJP’s interference. But I have faith in the law. At least I will get justice in the people’s court,” she said while speaking to media at the state secretariat.

While the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the chief minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Friday in connection with the coal smuggling scam, earlier this week a petition was filed in the Calcutta high court seeking a probe by central agencies into the alleged disproportionate growth of properties of Mamata Banerjee’s family members.

“Some media showed that I and my family members have grabbed government land. I have directed the standing committee of the cabinet on industry, infrastructure and employment to demolish any property which I have come up with on government land. We live as thika tenants. I can’t say about my family members as they will produce their own evidence. I don’t have anything in my knowledge,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that she came to politics to serve the society and if not for it she would have quit after seeing all these ‘dirty politics’ laden with hatred, slander and blackmailing.

“I have not committed any wrong knowingly. I am even afraid of killing a mosquito. I don’t look at pictures of dead bodies and don’t go and see the body of a person whom I knew. But I and my party are being disrespected,” the chief minister said.

She also said that she has not accepted the pension of Lok Sabha MP till date and has also not accepted the salary and other emoluments associated with the chief minister post.

“All my paintings were sold in two exhibitions and I donated the money. I donated ₹1 crore to various relief funds run by the state government, ₹20 lakh to the governor’s fund and a few lakhs to charity organisations dealing with specially abled children. I have not taken the pension of a MP or the salary and other entitlements of a chief minister. I have never boarded an executive class”

“I don’t have a family of my own. I don’t have to cook. Sometimes Abhishek’s mother comes and takes care of me and serves me food. I meet my siblings and their wives on festive occasions,” she added.

The BJP, however, said that it has full faith in the judiciary and is not interested in personal slander against Mamata Banerjee.

“Whether she has faith on the judiciary is her opinion. BJP has full faith on the law. Our fight against the TMC is political. The BJP is not into any personal slander. The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has destroyed the democracy and has institutionalised politics,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.