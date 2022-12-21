Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but…': Mamata

'Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but…': Mamata

Inaugurating the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street here, she also said Bengal should be a place where people follow different religions, but come together to celebrate during various festivals.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image)
PTI | , Kolkata

Urging people of all communities to take part in Christmas celebrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said West Bengal is a state where people are not divided on the basis of their religious identity.

"In Bengal, we don't divide people, but unite them. Like every year, Christmas will be celebrated throughout the state; from Jhargram to Bandel...in each and every district,” Banerjee said.

"Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but celebrate their festivals together," she added.

