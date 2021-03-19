Lion injures man who entered its enclosure in Kolkata zoo

A lion attacked a man when he managed to sneak into the cat’s enclosure in the Kolkata zoo on Friday morning.

The man had to be rushed to the trauma care centre of the state-run SSKM Hospital.

According to a zoo official, the incident took place between 10.30am and 11.00am. A man wearing a saffron outfit jumped into the lion enclosure after crossing at least two fences.

“A mentally unstable man managed to enter a lion’s enclosure. He suffered some injuries and had to be hospitalised. We have ordered a probe,” said VK Yadav, chief wildlife warden of the state.

Similar incidents have taken place before. In 1996, two men entered the enclosure of the tiger Shiva. While one had been killed instantly, the other had been badly mauled. In 2000, a drunk man managed to enter a tiger’s enclosure. He was killed when the tiger Bob attacked him.