Local TMC leader shot at in West Bengal’s Nadia district

The murder attempt of the local TMC leader in Nadia district comes just two days after a TMC panchayat leader was killed in a bomb attack in Birbhum district after which eight persons were burnt to death.
The local TMC leader was shot at by unidentified assailants while he was returning home from the market on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot at in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday night, police said.

This comes just two days after a TMC panchayat leader was killed in a bomb attack in Birbhum district after which eight persons, including six women and two children, were burnt to death.

Police said that the victim Sahadeb Mondol was shot at by unidentified assailants while he was returning home from the local market around 8.30pm.

Mondol sustained bullet injuries to his head. The victim was first taken to a local hospital from where he was shifted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated.

His wife Anima Mondol is a panchayat member at Hanskhali in Nadia.

Locals said that they heard a gunshot and found Mondol lying in a pool of blood. They saw two men feeling on a motorcycle. Police are yet to arrest anyone.

