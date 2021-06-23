Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty busts fake Covid-19 vaccination drive

Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday said that she busted a 'fake' vaccination drive in the New Market area of Kolkata. Mimi said that her suspicion arose after she received no SMS or vaccine certificate after she herself got the jab at the centre, the MP representing Jadavpur parliamentary constituency told Hindustan Times Bangla. The parliamentarian immediately investigated the matter following which police arrested one man.

“I received a message that a vaccination drive was launched by the joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Commission for transgender and differently abled people. They asked me to go for the vaccination drive as it would encourage people to get their jabs. I went there to inspire people and also got vaccinated,” Mimi said.

“It struck me when I did not receive the message that beneficiaries receive after their vaccination. I also asked for my vaccination certificate which they said I would receive within some time. I immediately asked my office to enquire if people present at the site received registration messages, to which the people present said that they have not received any such message,” she further added.

Mimi said she stopped the vaccination drive immediately and with the help of the police arrested one Debanjan Deb who posed as an IAS officer. The police later recovered a fake ID card along with hand sanitizers and masks which had the logo of Kolkata’s civic authority.

Police are trying to ascertain how the miscreants got access to Covishield vaccines which were used at the centre. They are also trying to ascertain if the vaccines were fake. The vials have been sent to a lab for inspection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON