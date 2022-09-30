‘Lovely moments’: TMC's Mahua Moitra dances to mark Maha Panchami | Watch

Recently, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to share photos showing her football skills in a saree during the final match of the Krishnanagar MP Cup tournament.

On Friday, Moitra displayed her dance skills by sharing a video of her dancing with people as part of a procession to mark Maha Panchami celebrations in Nadia in West Bengal.

In the video, the TMC lawmaker is seen matching steps with other women on a Bengali folk song- “Sohag chand bodoni dhoni nacho toh dekhi”, singing and walking the streets. The song's rough translation goes, "O beautiful woman, with a face like the moon, show me how you dance."

Moitra shared the video with the caption: “Lovely moments from Mahapanchami celebrations in Nadia.”

Maha Panchami, as the name suggests, marks the fifth day of the Sharad Navaratri celebrations. Maha Panchami was celebrated on Friday and is dedicated to the revered Goddess Skandamata. Maha Panchami also marks the day preceding the beginning of Durga Puja.

