Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel of selectively searching vehicles used by TMC leaders.

Mamata Banerjee claims CAPF bias in vehicle searches targeting TMC. (PTI)

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“Today at Dum Dum airport, central force personnel approached my vehicle. I invited them to check my car. I said that I want them to check my car. If vehicles of all TMC leaders were being checked, then why the Prime Minister’s vehicle will not be checked? Why will the vehicles used by the Union home minister, the CAPF and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders not be checked?” Banerjee said.

She was addressing an election rally at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur.

“Why will only TMC leaders’ vehicles be checked? Will elections be conducted like this? What is happening in the country? Union ministers are coming with cash. I know what items are transported in vehicles used by central forces. If you have the guts, check my car every day before checking others’ cars,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the TMC sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, accusing a section of poll panel officers of sending instructions to their subordinates on WhatsApp groups to selectively search vehicles of TMC leaders and their family members. The TMC has sought an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the TMC sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, accusing a section of poll panel officers of sending instructions to their subordinates on WhatsApp groups to selectively search vehicles of TMC leaders and their family members. The TMC has sought an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Manoj Kumar Agarwal said, “I am not aware that the chief minister’s car was checked. If any VIP car is checked, I would have known. The state’s chief secretary, home secretary, and DG of state police had come to my office for a meeting. They never said anything like this has happened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Manoj Kumar Agarwal said, “I am not aware that the chief minister’s car was checked. If any VIP car is checked, I would have known. The state’s chief secretary, home secretary, and DG of state police had come to my office for a meeting. They never said anything like this has happened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Central force personnel don’t search a car. They only assist in the search operation. The decision to search is taken by an executive magistrate, returning officer, DEO or any other person with statutory authority, or it may be an investigating agency with such powers. Due procedures are followed, and searches are based on credible information. It is not done on hearsay,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Central force personnel don’t search a car. They only assist in the search operation. The decision to search is taken by an executive magistrate, returning officer, DEO or any other person with statutory authority, or it may be an investigating agency with such powers. Due procedures are followed, and searches are based on credible information. It is not done on hearsay,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Joydeep Thakur ...Read More Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues. Read Less

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