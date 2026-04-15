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Mamata Banerjee accuses CAPF of selectively searching vehicles used by TMC leaders

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee flags selective vehicle checks by CAPF, accuses bias against TMC; party seeks inquiry

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel of selectively searching vehicles used by TMC leaders.

Mamata Banerjee claims CAPF bias in vehicle searches targeting TMC. (PTI)

“Today at Dum Dum airport, central force personnel approached my vehicle. I invited them to check my car. I said that I want them to check my car. If vehicles of all TMC leaders were being checked, then why the Prime Minister’s vehicle will not be checked? Why will the vehicles used by the Union home minister, the CAPF and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders not be checked?” Banerjee said.

She was addressing an election rally at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur.

“Why will only TMC leaders’ vehicles be checked? Will elections be conducted like this? What is happening in the country? Union ministers are coming with cash. I know what items are transported in vehicles used by central forces. If you have the guts, check my car every day before checking others’ cars,” she added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

central armed police force mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee accuses CAPF of selectively searching vehicles used by TMC leaders
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee accuses CAPF of selectively searching vehicles used by TMC leaders
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