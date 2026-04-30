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Mamata Banerjee claims 226 seats in Bengal Assembly polls, BJP says ‘game over’

Mamata Banerjee claims TMC will cross 226 seats in Bengal polls; BJP hits back, says her “game has ended” after high turnout in both phases

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 08:44 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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A day after West Bengal completed the second phase of its Assembly elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win at least 226 of the state’s 294 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered the claim, saying her “game has ended.”

The TMC chief alleged that the BJP pressured a section of the media to publish fictitious exit poll data showing its landslide victory so that share prices do not crash. (ANI)

The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP pressured a section of the media to publish fictitious exit poll data showing its landslide victory so that share prices do not crash.

“We are forming the government of Ma, Mati and Manush (mother, land and people),” Banerjee said in a video message on Thursday, a day after the second and final phase of polling in 142 seats in Kolkata and six south Bengal districts, where the BJP won only 18 seats in 2021.

Of the 152 seats in 16 districts that went to polls in the first phase on April 23, the BJP won 59 in 2021. However, BJP leaders claimed that the record turnout of 93.19% in Phase 1 and 92.67% in Phase 2 pointed towards the TMC’s downfall.

“I am grateful to all citizens of Bengal for standing in queue for hours to cast their votes and to our workers who faced the torture by the central (paramilitary) forces that beat up even women and small children. The Prime Minister, 16 chief ministers, the Centre’s machinery and forces tried to teach the people of Bengal a lesson. But their lesson is now locked inside the ballot box,” Banerjee further said in her video message.

BJP state unit president Samik Bhattacharya countered Banerjee, saying that “TMC’s departure is certain”. However, Bhattacharya did not predict how many seats his party might win.

“Her game has ended. People have passed their judgement. The TMC government is gone,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

west bengal mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party assembly elections
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee claims 226 seats in Bengal Assembly polls, BJP says ‘game over’
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee claims 226 seats in Bengal Assembly polls, BJP says ‘game over’
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