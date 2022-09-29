Mamata Banerjee plays ‘dhak’ at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata. Watch

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday played the dhak - a traditional drum-like instrument - at the inauguration of a community Durga Puja in Kolkata. The chief minister inaugurated the Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal with state minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, news agency ANI reported.

Durga Puja is celebrated with zeal and fervor in the state every year with pandals of Goddess Durga set up at many places throughout the state. Kolkata provides an unparalleled religious and cultural experience of Durga puja each year.

The first woman chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee often makes headlines for her penchant for playing musical instruments. 'Didi', as she is fondly called, played the piano in May 2019; she played tunes of a song written by Noble laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore. She also played accordion with a busker on a street in Frankfurt, Germany in September 2018.