Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mamata Banerjee plays ‘dhak’ at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata. Watch

Mamata Banerjee plays ‘dhak’ at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata. Watch

kolkata news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:32 PM IST

The first woman chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee often makes headlines for her penchant for playing musical instruments. 'Didi', as she is fondly called, played the piano in May 2019; she played tunes of a song written by Noble laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Wednesday.&nbsp;(AITC/ Twitter)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Wednesday. (AITC/ Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday played the dhak - a traditional drum-like instrument - at the inauguration of a community Durga Puja in Kolkata. The chief minister inaugurated the Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal with state minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, news agency ANI reported.

Durga Puja is celebrated with zeal and fervor in the state every year with pandals of Goddess Durga set up at many places throughout the state. Kolkata provides an unparalleled religious and cultural experience of Durga puja each year.

Also Read| BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, to inaugurate about 500 Durga pujas across Bengal

The first woman chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee often makes headlines for her penchant for playing musical instruments. 'Didi', as she is fondly called, played the piano in May 2019; she played tunes of a song written by Noble laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore. She also played accordion with a busker on a street in Frankfurt, Germany in September 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee kolkata west bengal + 1 more
mamata banerjee kolkata west bengal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out