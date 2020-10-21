e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Durga idol to have silver mask to create awareness in Birbhum, West Bengal

Durga idol to have silver mask to create awareness in Birbhum, West Bengal

Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum is organising pooja for the last 33 years and this year they decided to come up with this unique theme.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Birbhum
The image shows a Dugra idol.
The image shows a Dugra idol. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum district of West Bengal, decided to decorate idols of gods and goddesses with silver masks to create awareness about COVID-19 in the country.

“This time pooja committee has decided to decorate the idols of goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi and Lord Karthik with silver masks to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic,” said Devashish Saha, Secretary, Jyoti Subhash Ghosti committee said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, ANI also shared an image. “West Bengal: Durga idol at a puja pandal in Sainthia of Birbhum district will be seen wearing a mask this #DurgaPuja - depicting a theme of #COVID19 pandemic, in a bid to request people to not step out of their homes without wearing a mask,” they wrote.

“Why am I not surprised by this theme? Quite the obvious creative choice to go during this Pandemic,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post. “Beautiful,” expressed another.

Devashish Saha said that this committee is organising pooja for the last 33 years and this year they decided to come up with this unique theme.

Also Read | Durga idol reimagined as doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral, Shashi Tharoor praises it

tags
top news
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49
Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty
Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In