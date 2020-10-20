Durga idol reimagined as doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral, Shashi tharoor praises it

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:59 IST

Many puja pandals have adopted creative ways to depict goddess Durga. A few days ago, pictures of a Durga idol re-imagined as a migrant mother with her child went viral on social media. Now, another Durga idol has grabbed the attention of netizens with its unique portrayal of the current pandemic situation. A picture of the idol has also been praised and shared by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.

The post shows Durga wearing a doctor’s white coat with a syringe in her hand instead of a trishul. The asur is depicted as coronavirus that the goddess kills.

“Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor. #DurgaPuja2020,” reads the caption alongside the post.

The photographs were originally shared by Facebook user Nittya Paul on October 18 have garnered over 71,000 shares and more than 8,000 reactions.

Take a look at the photograph:

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

Shared on October 19, the post has already garnered 13,000 likes and varied comments from netizens. While some lauded the creative efforts of the artist, others shared pictures of actual female doctors in a posture just like the goddess.

Hope #maadurga will save us from this pandamic — Deeptika Dalai (@DeeptikaDalai) October 19, 2020

This is even better. Powerful thought greatly executed by the idol maker. — Graphic Jam (@manojnath4u) October 19, 2020

True tribute to the Corona warriors https://t.co/o88PI2WC67 — GP (@GP38125597) October 19, 2020

