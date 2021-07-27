Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Man arrested for impersonating NIA officer, trying to extort money in Kolkata
kolkata news

Man arrested for impersonating NIA officer, trying to extort money in Kolkata

Rajarshi Bhattacharya, 45, the man, was arrested after he allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh from the complainant in the case while posing as the NIA officer
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Arrest-handcuffs.

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and trying to extort money. Rajarshi Bhattacharya, 45, the man, was arrested after he allegedly demanded 2 lakh from the complainant in the case while posing as the NIA officer.

In June, the police arrested Debanjan Deb, 28, who was masquerading as a bureaucrat and busted a fake vaccination racket he allegedly ran. Another person was arrested for posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation officer in Howrah.

“Bhattacharya, a resident of Belghoria in North 24 Parganas, lived in a luxurious house. He told his neighbours that he was deputy inspector general, NIA. His security guard and driver were also arrested,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Bhattacharya’s neighbours have alleged he threatened to implicate them in false cases and even carried firearms.

“Once I had an altercation with his driver over dumping of construction materials. Bhattacharya twisted my arms and threatened me that he would arrest me. He even showed me a firearm which was tucked in his belt,” said a neighbour, Prasanta Dolui.

Police have seized an SUV with a blue beacon in which Bhattacharya would travel. His fake uniform was also seized. Police said he also owns a licensed revolver.

