Man arrested for impersonating NIA officer, trying to extort money in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and trying to extort money. Rajarshi Bhattacharya, 45, the man, was arrested after he allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh from the complainant in the case while posing as the NIA officer.

In June, the police arrested Debanjan Deb, 28, who was masquerading as a bureaucrat and busted a fake vaccination racket he allegedly ran. Another person was arrested for posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation officer in Howrah.

“Bhattacharya, a resident of Belghoria in North 24 Parganas, lived in a luxurious house. He told his neighbours that he was deputy inspector general, NIA. His security guard and driver were also arrested,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Bhattacharya’s neighbours have alleged he threatened to implicate them in false cases and even carried firearms.

“Once I had an altercation with his driver over dumping of construction materials. Bhattacharya twisted my arms and threatened me that he would arrest me. He even showed me a firearm which was tucked in his belt,” said a neighbour, Prasanta Dolui.

Police have seized an SUV with a blue beacon in which Bhattacharya would travel. His fake uniform was also seized. Police said he also owns a licensed revolver.