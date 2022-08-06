Man dies after being thrashed by police in Kolkata; 3 personnel under scanner

A 34-year-old man died after being allegedly beaten up by the police in south Kolkata. Two policemen and a civic volunteer have been closed from duty and a probe has been initiated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s family on Friday, Dipankar Saha was picked up from his home in Gold Green area on Sunday afternoon. He was released a few hours later, the family said.

Family members, however, claimed that Saha fell ill on Wednesday and ultimately died on Thursday when he was taken to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital. He had injury marks on his body.

“He was beaten up mercilessly as a result of which he died on Thursday night,” Arati Saha, wrote in her complaint addressed to the police commissioner and the divisional deputy commissioner.

Senior police officers, however, claimed that Saha was not beaten up and that he was in the police station for around 30 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The CCTV footages show that he entered the police station at 10:26 pm and walked out at 10:56 pm. Preliminary post-mortem says he was suffering from liver, lung and heart diseases. It also says that the injury marks were not fatal,” said a police officer.

“My brother was a healthy man. He was beaten to death by the police. We were assured by the police that family members would be allowed to stay during the post mortem and that we could record it on video. But when we reached the morgue we were not allowed to enter,” Rajib Saha, the victim’s brother said.

On Saturday three personnel - Sergeant Amitava Tamang, Constable Taimur Ali and civic volunteer Aftab Mondol – were closed from duty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP on Saturday staged a protest outside the Golf Green police station demanding a detailed investigation.

“We want a thorough investigation and justice. Closing three personnel is not enough. A man has been beaten to death by the police. Who was behind the death? Why was he not arrested?” questioned Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.