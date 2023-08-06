West Bengal: Man dies in police custody during interrogation; officer suspended

A 29-year-old man, detained by the police in connection with a theft case, was found dead in the toilet at the Nabagram police station in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday, officials said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, the officer-in-charge of the police station was suspended, and a probe into the matter has been launched, senior officials said.

“We are conducting the autopsy following the guideline of the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission of India). A probe has already been initiated in this case. Stern action will be taken if any officer is found guilty. Officer-in-charge of Nabagram police station Amit Bhakat has been placed under suspension,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) (headquarters) Subimal Pal said.

The victim was identified as Gobinda Ghosh, a resident of Singar village in Nabagram.

Police said that gold ornaments were stolen from the house of one Prabal Ghosh, who filed a complaint with the Nabagram police station on Wednesday. Following the complaint, Ghosh, a wage labourer, was picked up by the police for questioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Wednesday, he was taken to the police station. Police didn’t produce him in court. On Friday evening, we were told that my son has died,” Sasthi Ghosh, the victim’s father, told media persons.

Meanwhile, police have claimed that Gobinda died by suicide.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, who pelted stones at the police station and tried to storm in. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas to bring situations under control.

On Saturday morning, villagers gheraoed the offices of ASP Pal and sub-division police officer (Lalbagh) Bikram Prasad demanding suspension of the officer-in-charge of Nabagram police station, following which the officer-in-charge of Nabagram police station was suspended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON