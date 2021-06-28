Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Misinformation': Jagdeep Dhankhar dismisses Mamata Banerjee's allegations on 'corruption'
‘Misinformation’: Jagdeep Dhankhar dismisses Mamata Banerjee’s allegations on 'corruption'

"There is no such document. This is misinformation. I didn't expect this from a senior politician. I have not taken stay from any court in hawala charge sheet because there was none," Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 09:08 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he would not be cowed down under any circumstances.(PTI)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday responded to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of corruption against him, saying that there is no chargesheet against him in the hawala case which was referenced by Banerjee.

“Your Governor has not been charge sheeted. There is no such document. This is misinformation. I didn't expect this from a senior politician. I have not taken stay from any court in hawala charge sheet because there was none,” news agency ANI quoted Dhankhar as saying at a press conference, in response to Banerjee’s attack from earlier in the day in connection with the 1996 hawala Jain case.

He also took to Twitter to rebut the charges. “Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation and untruth. Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act! Am sure she will for sure reflect & generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor further said that he would not be cowed down under any circumstances, adding that he would do "everything in my command to serve the people of West Bengal."

When asked during the press meet whether he will pursue legal action against Banerjee, Dhankar called the chief minister his “younger sister.” He said, “Till date in Indian culture, no one has taken action against younger sister. I would not go that way. I am sad. Mamata Ji is a mature leader. Why did she do this?” He also called on that the chief minister to name the charge sheet in which he was named.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had attacked Dhankhar, and said, “The Governor is a corrupt man. His name was there in the chargesheet of hawala Jain case in 1996. There are cases pending against him. I have written three letters for the removal of the West Bengal Governor.”

