Mother, 18-year-old son held for allegedly drugging, raping minor girl

An 18-year-old man and his mother were arrested on Friday for allegedly drugging and raping a minor girl in their flat in south Kolkata, police said.

The accused Kunal Kothari and his mother Anushree Kothari, 40, were charged under sections 376 (rape) and 378 (drugging) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, a case was registered on Friday and the two were arrested upon the complaint of the minor girl. As per the complaint by the girl, the incident took place in late October this year.

“The woman invited the girl to her house and drugged her. The man raped her multiple times over the next three days. The girl, however, managed to flee later and informed her parents. Later she informed her relative and lodged a complaint with the police,” said a police officer.

Police said that the victim and the accused woman were known to each other as the latter runs a beauty parlour and the victim was reportedly pursuing a beautician course.

The arrested accused were produced before the court on Saturday and sent to police custody till December 23, police said.