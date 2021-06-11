Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mukul Roy, son Subhranshu return to TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee
kolkata news

Mukul Roy, son Subhranshu return to TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee

Mukul Roy was among the leaders who were instrumental in the rise of the TMC but left the party in 2017.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Abhishek Banerjee greets Mukul Roy on his return. (Facebook/AITMC)

Former BJP senior leader Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday in presence of West Bengal chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Ahead of his return, Roy and his son held a meeting with Mamata and other senior TMC leaders at the party headquarters in Kolkata.

Roy said, "I will not work for the Bharatiya Janata Party again. You cannot work for the BJP." TMC MLA Abhishek Banerjee welcomed both Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy by greeting them with uttariyos (shawls).

Banerjee after Mukul Roy's return said that the BJP scared Mukul Roy into joining the party. She said, "Mukul has returned home. He was scared into joining the BJP. I also felt that his health condition was deteriorating and now he is at peace mentally after returning to the Trinamool Congress."

"The BJP is not a party for common people. He could not remain in the BJP anymore. We were always a strong party. He returned because he wished to. More people will return," she further added.

Mamata highlighted that turncoats who left the TMC to join the BJP for money will not be allowed to return.

Mukul Roy was among the leaders who were instrumental in the rise of the TMC. He had left the party in 2017 after he was named as an accused in the Narada sting operation case and his fallout with Mamata Banerjee. He was also suspended from the party for six years. Soon after he joined the BJP was made its national vice-president. His son also followed in his footsteps and joined the party in 2020.

Roy also spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral campaign in West Bengal earlier this year and led the charge against his former party, even winning Krishnanagar North assembly seat in Nadia district, thus securing a victory in his first attempt as a BJP leader.

Speculations were rife regarding Roy's return after TMC MLA Abhishek Banerjee met with Mukul Roy's ailing wife at a hospital in Kolkata last week. "Those who have nothing to contribute to the growth of the BJP are free to leave," BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said on Roy's return to his previous party.

