Murshidabad blast: Mamata orders probes by 3 agencies, announces compensation

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced compensation of ₹5 lakh for each person injured in a blast inside a railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, which also left state minister Zakir Hossain critically wounded.

Banerjee also ordered three separate probes into the incident by three investigating agencies – the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Task Force and Counter Insurgency Force.

“The state will bear the treatment cost and even provide artificial limbs to those whose legs and hands have been blown off. The state will provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to each of the seriously injured and 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries,” she said.

“I am not leaving this investigation upon just one agency. Three big state agencies – CID, STF and CIF – will probe the incident,” she said after visiting SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where some of the injured, along with the minister, were admitted.

A powerful explosion rocked Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, injuring Hossain and at least 26 others. The minister and 10 other victims were shifted to Kolkata.

The chief minister compared the incident with the blast that killed Beant Singh (former Punjab chief minister) and the one which targeted Maninder Singh Bitta (Congress youth leader).

“Those who were with him have claimed that the blast was remotely controlled. Police is investigating so nothing concrete can be said as of now. But prima facie it appears that it was pre-planned,” she said.

Piyush Goyal, Union railways minister, tweeted: “I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured.”

Banerjee attacked the centre saying that the blast took place inside the railway station and it was beyond the jurisdiction of the state police. She said that neither there were any rail security personnel nor lights in that area.

“It was their game plan to kill Zakir. The incident took place inside railway property and it is the responsibility of the Union government. The state police have no jurisdiction. I don’t understand how the railway authorities are taking this so casually. It is a big conspiracy. We want the truth to come out. His condition is very critical and he is undergoing surgery,” she added.