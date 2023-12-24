NATIONAL SCHEDULE
National news schedule for Sunday, December 24:
NATIONAL:
**** Political developments and party briefings
JN.1 updates ****
NCR
**** Aam Aadmi Party press conference
Developments related to Parliament security breach
Pollution related stories ****
NORTH
**** Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Greater Noida university convocation
Haryana CM ML Khattar to inaugurate development projects in Bhiwani ****
WEST
**** Goa: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari , Rajiv Chandrashekar, VK Singh , Shripad Naik to address Sagar Manthan conclave in Panaji
Maharashtra: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray to address Hindi speaking peoples convention at 7 pm in Mumbai
Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in PM-swanidhi beneficiaries programme in Ahmedabad at 10.30 am
Shah to inaugurate development projects and address youths in Kalol at 3.30 pm
Amit Shah to attend Sansad Khel Pritiyogita at 5.30 pm ****
SOUTH
**** Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy to chair Collectors’ conference.
Kerala: Developments and political reactions in connection with the Congress protest on Saturday against the assault on its student and youth wing workers ****
Tamil Nadu: Follow up on Chennai oil spill.
Death anniversaries of Periyar EVR and MGR. ****
EAST
**** West Bengal: Mass chanting of Gita organised by religious organisations in Kolkata.
Manipur: CM N Biren Singh's press conference
Jharkhand: Tribal outfit to take out rally in Ranchi demanding ‘delisting’ of converted tribals from ST list.
Meghalaya : Wine festival ****